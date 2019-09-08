Contrasting of Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Both Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 49842.73 N/A -1.16 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 7 31.13 N/A -2.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Edesa Biotech Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Edesa Biotech Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6%

Volatility and Risk

Edesa Biotech Inc.’s 2.27 beta indicates that its volatility is 127.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Synlogic Inc. is 136.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.36 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Edesa Biotech Inc. is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9. The Current Ratio of rival Synlogic Inc. is 11.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.5. Synlogic Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Edesa Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Edesa Biotech Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edesa Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Meanwhile, Synlogic Inc.’s average price target is $2, while its potential downside is -15.25%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.8% of Synlogic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 25.2% of Synlogic Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. was less bearish than Synlogic Inc.

Summary

Synlogic Inc. beats Edesa Biotech Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.