Contrasting of Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX)

Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 57334.15 N/A -1.16 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 520.44 N/A -1.92 0.00

Demonstrates Edesa Biotech Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Edesa Biotech Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Edesa Biotech Inc. are 9.2 and 9 respectively. Its competitor Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.1 and its Quick Ratio is 20.1. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Edesa Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Edesa Biotech Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edesa Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $49, which is potential 76.64% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Edesa Biotech Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.9% and 99.9%. Insiders owned 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares. Comparatively, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. had bearish trend while Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Edesa Biotech Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.