Contrasting of Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)

As Biotechnology companies, Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 51030.39 N/A -1.16 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 11 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Edesa Biotech Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Risk and Volatility

Edesa Biotech Inc.’s 2.27 beta indicates that its volatility is 127.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 91.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.09 beta.

Liquidity

Edesa Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9. On the competitive side is, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. which has a 10.1 Current Ratio and a 10.1 Quick Ratio. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Edesa Biotech Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Edesa Biotech Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.9% and 68.5%. Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, 20% are ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Summary

Edesa Biotech Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.