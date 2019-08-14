Contrasting of Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

We are comparing Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.16 0.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 23.03 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Edesa Biotech Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Edesa Biotech Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Edesa Biotech Inc. are 9.2 and 9. Competitively, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has 7.7 and 7.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Edesa Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Edesa Biotech Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.9% and 82.8%. Insiders owned 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. has -10.62% weaker performance while Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has 32.6% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats Edesa Biotech Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.