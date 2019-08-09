Contrasting of Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)

Both Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.16 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 28 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Edesa Biotech Inc. and InflaRx N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2%

Liquidity

Edesa Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.2 and 9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor InflaRx N.V. are 18.1 and 18.1 respectively. InflaRx N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Edesa Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Edesa Biotech Inc. and InflaRx N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edesa Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of InflaRx N.V. is $6, which is potential 118.18% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Edesa Biotech Inc. and InflaRx N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.9% and 53.6%. Insiders owned 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. was less bearish than InflaRx N.V.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors InflaRx N.V. beats Edesa Biotech Inc.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.