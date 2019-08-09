Contrasting of Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)

Both Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.16
|0.00
|InflaRx N.V.
|28
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.27
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Edesa Biotech Inc. and InflaRx N.V.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|-51.1%
|-48.4%
|InflaRx N.V.
|0.00%
|-19%
|-18.2%
Liquidity
Edesa Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.2 and 9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor InflaRx N.V. are 18.1 and 18.1 respectively. InflaRx N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Edesa Biotech Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown Edesa Biotech Inc. and InflaRx N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|InflaRx N.V.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Competitively the average price target of InflaRx N.V. is $6, which is potential 118.18% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Edesa Biotech Inc. and InflaRx N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.9% and 53.6%. Insiders owned 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|-1.21%
|-31.65%
|-21.79%
|-37.91%
|-44.29%
|-10.62%
|InflaRx N.V.
|1.71%
|-13.12%
|-93.41%
|-90.91%
|-90.11%
|-91.81%
For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. was less bearish than InflaRx N.V.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors InflaRx N.V. beats Edesa Biotech Inc.
InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.
