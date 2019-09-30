Contrasting of Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Both Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 5 0.00 1.55M -1.16 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 91.52M -2.54 0.00

Table 1 highlights Edesa Biotech Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Edesa Biotech Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 31,376,518.22% -51.1% -48.4% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 2,051,971,928.88% -51% -28.5%

Volatility and Risk

Edesa Biotech Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 127.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.27 beta. Competitively, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.39 which is 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Edesa Biotech Inc. is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9. The Current Ratio of rival Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Edesa Biotech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Edesa Biotech Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edesa Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $17, while its potential upside is 333.67%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Edesa Biotech Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.9% and 72.4%. Insiders held 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. has stronger performance than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Akebia Therapeutics Inc. beats Edesa Biotech Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.