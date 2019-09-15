Contrasting of EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) and Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) and Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EDAP TMS S.A. 3 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Intersect ENT Inc. 25 5.20 N/A -0.90 0.00

Demonstrates EDAP TMS S.A. and Intersect ENT Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) and Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EDAP TMS S.A. 0.00% -0.4% 0% Intersect ENT Inc. 0.00% -22.9% -19.9%

Volatility & Risk

EDAP TMS S.A. has a beta of 1.78 and its 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Intersect ENT Inc.’s 0.78 beta is the reason why it is 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

EDAP TMS S.A. and Intersect ENT Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EDAP TMS S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Intersect ENT Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Intersect ENT Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $26.33 consensus price target and a 43.72% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 15.2% of EDAP TMS S.A. shares and 0% of Intersect ENT Inc. shares. Insiders owned 6% of EDAP TMS S.A. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Intersect ENT Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EDAP TMS S.A. 23.85% 17.95% -35.08% 23.37% 1.9% 74.05% Intersect ENT Inc. -1.93% -12.13% -38.94% -32.04% -37.54% -29.84%

For the past year EDAP TMS S.A. has 74.05% stronger performance while Intersect ENT Inc. has -29.84% weaker performance.

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS). The HIFU division develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive destruction of various types of localized tumors using HIFU technology. It offers Ablatherm, a HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer, referred to as T1-T2 stage; and Focal One device, a HIFU robotic device for the focal therapy of localized prostate cancer. This division also leases equipment; sells disposables and spare parts; and offers maintenance services. The UDS division develops, manufactures, markets, and services medical devices for the minimally invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders primarily urinary stones and other clinical indications. It offers lithotripters, such as Sonolith i-move and Sonolith i-sys for the treatment of urinary tract stones by means of extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy technology. This division also leases lithotripters; sells disposables and spare parts; and provides maintenance services. The company markets and sells its products through its direct marketing and sales organization, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. Its customers include public and private hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Vaulx-en-Velin, France.

Intersect ENT, Inc., a commercial stage drug-device company, provides therapeutic solutions for patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. The company is also developing RESOLVE, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.