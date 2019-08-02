Contrasting of Ecolab Inc. (ECL) and Its Peers

As Specialty Chemicals company, Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ecolab Inc. has 88.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 66.32% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Ecolab Inc. has 0.5% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 4.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Ecolab Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecolab Inc. 0.00% 18.50% 7.30% Industry Average 11.64% 22.60% 7.11%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Ecolab Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ecolab Inc. N/A 180 37.80 Industry Average 209.86M 1.80B 36.22

Ecolab Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Ecolab Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecolab Inc. 0 8 4 2.33 Industry Average 1.17 2.33 2.17 2.48

With consensus target price of $182.33, Ecolab Inc. has a potential downside of -8.83%. The potential upside of the rivals is 25.94%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Ecolab Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers, research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ecolab Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ecolab Inc. 1.91% 3.05% 10.61% 28.59% 43.34% 36.91% Industry Average 1.81% 10.57% 11.17% 17.41% 19.01% 24.35%

For the past year Ecolab Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ecolab Inc. are 1.1 and 0.7. Competitively, Ecolab Inc.’s peers have 2.96 and 2.19 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ecolab Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ecolab Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Ecolab Inc. is 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.84. Competitively, Ecolab Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.31 which is 31.36% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Ecolab Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ecolab Inc.’s competitors beat Ecolab Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries. The Global Institutional segment offers specialized cleaning and sanitizing products to the foodservice, hospitality, lodging, healthcare, government and education, and retail industries. The Global Energy segment provides the process chemicals and water treatment needs of the petroleum and petrochemical industries in upstream and downstream applications. The company also offers pest elimination services to detect, eliminate, and prevent pests, such as rodents and insects, in restaurants, food and beverage processors, educational and healthcare facilities, hotels, quick service restaurant and grocery operations, and other institutional and commercial customers; and equipment repair, maintenance, and preventive maintenance services for the commercial food service industry. Ecolab Inc. sells its products through field sales personnel, corporate account personnel, distributors, and dealers. Ecolab Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.