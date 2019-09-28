Contrasting of Ecolab Inc. (ECL) and Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)

We are contrasting Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) and Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecolab Inc. 191 3.85 N/A 5.34 37.80 Albemarle Corporation 65 0.96 105.40M 6.23 11.71

Table 1 highlights Ecolab Inc. and Albemarle Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Albemarle Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ecolab Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Ecolab Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecolab Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 7.3% Albemarle Corporation 161,433,603.92% 19.2% 9.1%

Volatility and Risk

Ecolab Inc. is 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.84 beta. Albemarle Corporation’s 1.6 beta is the reason why it is 60.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ecolab Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Albemarle Corporation is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Albemarle Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ecolab Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Ecolab Inc. and Albemarle Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecolab Inc. 0 4 3 2.43 Albemarle Corporation 1 2 5 2.63

Ecolab Inc. has an average price target of $202.57, and a 2.42% upside potential. Meanwhile, Albemarle Corporation’s average price target is $91.63, while its potential upside is 34.47%. The information presented earlier suggests that Albemarle Corporation looks more robust than Ecolab Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ecolab Inc. and Albemarle Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 88.9% and 96.7% respectively. About 0.5% of Ecolab Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Albemarle Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ecolab Inc. 1.91% 3.05% 10.61% 28.59% 43.34% 36.91% Albemarle Corporation -3.4% 3.74% -1.5% -9.04% -21.06% -5.33%

For the past year Ecolab Inc. has 36.91% stronger performance while Albemarle Corporation has -5.33% weaker performance.

Summary

Albemarle Corporation beats Ecolab Inc. on 9 of the 14 factors.

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries. The Global Institutional segment offers specialized cleaning and sanitizing products to the foodservice, hospitality, lodging, healthcare, government and education, and retail industries. The Global Energy segment provides the process chemicals and water treatment needs of the petroleum and petrochemical industries in upstream and downstream applications. The company also offers pest elimination services to detect, eliminate, and prevent pests, such as rodents and insects, in restaurants, food and beverage processors, educational and healthcare facilities, hotels, quick service restaurant and grocery operations, and other institutional and commercial customers; and equipment repair, maintenance, and preventive maintenance services for the commercial food service industry. Ecolab Inc. sells its products through field sales personnel, corporate account personnel, distributors, and dealers. Ecolab Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents for applications in lithium batteries, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles and plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets; cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for pyrotechnical applications. It also manufactures cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for various pyrotechnical applications, including airbag igniters; and performance catalyst solutions, such as polymer catalysts, curatives, organometallics, and electronic materials for polyolefin polymers, packaging, non-packaging, films, injection molding, alpha-olefins, electronic materials, solar cells, polyurethanes, epoxies, and other engineered resins markets. In addition, the company offers bromine and bromine-based solutions for fire safety, chemical synthesis, mercury control, water purification, beef and poultry processing, and various other industrial applications, as well as for the oil and gas well drilling, and completion fluids applications. Further, Albemarle Corporation provides clean fuels technologies, which is primarily composed of hydroprocessing catalysts; and heavy oil upgrading, which is primarily composed of fluidized catalytic cracking catalysts and additives for application in the refining industry. It serves petroleum refining, consumer electronics, energy storage, construction, automotive, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, crop protection, food safety, and custom chemistry services markets. Albemarle Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.