Contrasting of EchoStar Corporation (SATS) and Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) and Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EchoStar Corporation 33 1.52 N/A -0.06 0.00 Inseego Corp. 5 1.85 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates EchoStar Corporation and Inseego Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has EchoStar Corporation and Inseego Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EchoStar Corporation 0.00% -0.1% -0.1% Inseego Corp. 0.00% 18% -4.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.75 beta means EchoStar Corporation’s volatility is 25.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Inseego Corp. has a 0.44 beta and it is 56.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EchoStar Corporation are 2.7 and 2.7. Competitively, Inseego Corp. has 1.5 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. EchoStar Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Inseego Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for EchoStar Corporation and Inseego Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EchoStar Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Inseego Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

EchoStar Corporation has a 53.00% upside potential and an average price target of $61. Inseego Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $6 average price target and a 22.45% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that EchoStar Corporation seems more appealing than Inseego Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.4% of EchoStar Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 65.7% of Inseego Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 4.6% of EchoStar Corporation shares. Comparatively, Inseego Corp. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EchoStar Corporation -1.11% 2.2% 13.8% 13.94% 2.22% 23.97% Inseego Corp. 2.77% 5.91% 9.94% 0.19% 188.89% 25.3%

For the past year EchoStar Corporation has weaker performance than Inseego Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors EchoStar Corporation beats Inseego Corp.

EchoStar Corporation offers satellite operations, video delivery solutions, digital set-top boxes, and broadband satellite technologies and services for home and small office customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Hughes, EchoStar Technologies, and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segment provides satellite broadband Internet access and satellite technologies to North American consumer market; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, and communications solutions to enterprise and government customers. This segment also offers managed services, equipment, and communications solutions to large enterprise customers for mobile satellite systems; designs, provides, and installs gateway and terminal equipment to customers for other satellite systems; and satellite ground segment systems and terminals to mobile system operators. The EchoStar Technologies segment designs, develops, and distributes high-definition and standard-definition digital set-top boxes, and related products and technologies, such as satellite dishes and remote controls for satellite TV service providers and telecommunication companies. This segment also offers digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission services, signal processing, conditional access management, and other services; and Slingbox units directly to consumers through retail outlets and online, as well as to the pay-TV operator markets. The EchoStar Satellite Services segment provides satellite services on a full-time and occasional-use basis primarily to DISH Network, Dish Mexico, the United States government service providers, Internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, programmers, and private enterprise customers through its 18 owned and leased in-orbit satellites. EchoStar Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) and solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) worldwide. It sells telematics solutions, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery, and usage-based insurance platforms under the Ctrack brand; and connectivity solutions and device management services. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and device management. Its platforms provide a way to order, connect, and manage remote assets; and improve business operations. The companyÂ’s SaaS delivery platforms include Ctrack platforms, which provide fleet, vehicle, asset, and other SaaS telematics; Crossroads platform, which provides IoT device management and service enablement; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted SaaS platform that helps organizations manage the selection, deployment, and spend of their wireless assets, saving money on personnel, and telecom expenses. Its integrated telematics and mobile tracking hardware is sold as an enabler for its Ctrack SaaS delivery platforms; and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices collect and control critical vehicle data and driver behaviors, and deliver that information to the cloud. Its customers comprise wireless operators, distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and companies. The company was formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc. and changed its name to Inseego Corp. in November 2016. Inseego Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.