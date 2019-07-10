Contrasting of eBay Inc. NT 56 (EBAYL) and Its Peers

We are contrasting eBay Inc. NT 56 (NASDAQ:EBAYL) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

eBay Inc. NT 56 has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 58.44% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand eBay Inc. NT 56 has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.60% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have eBay Inc. NT 56 and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eBay Inc. NT 56 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 2.92% 16.65% 9.50%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares eBay Inc. NT 56 and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio eBay Inc. NT 56 N/A 26 0.00 Industry Average 163.56M 5.61B 78.52

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for eBay Inc. NT 56 and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score eBay Inc. NT 56 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.15 3.11 2.57

The rivals have a potential upside of 42.45%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of eBay Inc. NT 56 and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) eBay Inc. NT 56 0.96% 0.54% -0.48% 2.03% 0.69% 2.71% Industry Average 3.87% 14.68% 9.57% 17.97% 33.16% 31.89%

For the past year eBay Inc. NT 56 has weaker performance than eBay Inc. NT 56’s peers.

Dividends

eBay Inc. NT 56 does not pay a dividend.

Summary

eBay Inc. NT 56’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors eBay Inc. NT 56.