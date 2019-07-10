Contrasting of eBay Inc. NT 56 (EBAYL) and Its Peers

We are contrasting eBay Inc. NT 56 (NASDAQ:EBAYL) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
eBay Inc. NT 56 has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 58.44% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand eBay Inc. NT 56 has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.60% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have eBay Inc. NT 56 and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|eBay Inc. NT 56
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|2.92%
|16.65%
|9.50%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares eBay Inc. NT 56 and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|eBay Inc. NT 56
|N/A
|26
|0.00
|Industry Average
|163.56M
|5.61B
|78.52
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for eBay Inc. NT 56 and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|eBay Inc. NT 56
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.15
|3.11
|2.57
The rivals have a potential upside of 42.45%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of eBay Inc. NT 56 and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|eBay Inc. NT 56
|0.96%
|0.54%
|-0.48%
|2.03%
|0.69%
|2.71%
|Industry Average
|3.87%
|14.68%
|9.57%
|17.97%
|33.16%
|31.89%
For the past year eBay Inc. NT 56 has weaker performance than eBay Inc. NT 56’s peers.
Dividends
eBay Inc. NT 56 does not pay a dividend.
Summary
eBay Inc. NT 56’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors eBay Inc. NT 56.
