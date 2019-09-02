Contrasting of eBay Inc. (EBAY) and Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Both eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) and Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) are each other’s competitor in the Specialty Retail Other industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eBay Inc. 38 3.08 N/A 2.09 19.74 Party City Holdco Inc. 7 0.19 N/A 0.95 6.74

In table 1 we can see eBay Inc. and Party City Holdco Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Party City Holdco Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than eBay Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. eBay Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Party City Holdco Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eBay Inc. 0.00% 42.6% 10.7% Party City Holdco Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 2.5%

Risk and Volatility

eBay Inc.’s 1.38 beta indicates that its volatility is 38.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 1.26 beta and it is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

eBay Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Party City Holdco Inc. are 1.2 and 0.3 respectively. eBay Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Party City Holdco Inc.

Analyst Ratings

eBay Inc. and Party City Holdco Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score eBay Inc. 0 4 10 2.71 Party City Holdco Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

eBay Inc.’s upside potential is 8.40% at a $43.64 average target price. On the other hand, Party City Holdco Inc.’s potential upside is 63.19% and its average target price is $7.67. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Party City Holdco Inc. seems more appealing than eBay Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.8% of eBay Inc. shares and 0% of Party City Holdco Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of eBay Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Party City Holdco Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) eBay Inc. 0.39% 3.26% 8.97% 20.86% 22.33% 46.74% Party City Holdco Inc. 4.42% -12.12% -0.31% -40.82% -59.23% -36.07%

For the past year eBay Inc. had bullish trend while Party City Holdco Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 12 of the 12 factors eBay Inc. beats Party City Holdco Inc.

eBay Inc. operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The companyÂ’s Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and Ticketbis platforms that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets. Its Classifieds platforms include a collection of brands, such as mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others, which offer online classifieds to enable people find whatever they are looking for in their local communities. The companyÂ’s platforms enable users to find, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. eBay Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Party City Holdco Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, accessories and novelties, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, decorations, and stationery and gift items. As of March 9, 2017, the company offered its products through its 900 specialty retail party supply stores, including approximately 160 franchise stores in North America under the Party City and Halloween City names; and e-commerce Websites, principally through the domain name PartyCity.com. In addition, it franchises individual stores and franchise areas throughout the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico principally under the Party City name. The company offers its products through company-owned stores, independent party supply stores, mass merchants, grocery retailers, and dollar stores, as well as through other retailers and distributors. Party City Holdco Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey.