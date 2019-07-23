Contrasting of eBay Inc. (EBAY) and Its Peers

As Specialty Retail Other company, eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

eBay Inc. has 92.9% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 58.44% institutional ownership for its rivals. 5.5% of eBay Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.60% of all Specialty Retail Other companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has eBay Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eBay Inc. 0.00% 41.30% 11.40% Industry Average 2.92% 16.65% 9.50%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares eBay Inc. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio eBay Inc. N/A 37 16.40 Industry Average 163.56M 5.61B 78.52

eBay Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for eBay Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score eBay Inc. 0 4 9 2.69 Industry Average 1.00 2.21 3.35 2.54

With average target price of $43.38, eBay Inc. has a potential upside of 6.66%. The potential upside of the competitors is 44.24%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, eBay Inc. make research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of eBay Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) eBay Inc. -1.33% 2.24% 2.15% 25.01% -3.52% 31.96% Industry Average 3.87% 14.68% 9.57% 17.97% 33.16% 31.89%

For the past year eBay Inc. has stronger performance than eBay Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of eBay Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, eBay Inc.’s rivals have 1.76 and 1.13 for Current and Quick Ratio. eBay Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than eBay Inc.

Volatility and Risk

eBay Inc. has a beta of 1.36 and its 36.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, eBay Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.29 which is 29.21% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

eBay Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

eBay Inc.’s peers beat eBay Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

eBay Inc. operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The companyÂ’s Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and Ticketbis platforms that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets. Its Classifieds platforms include a collection of brands, such as mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others, which offer online classifieds to enable people find whatever they are looking for in their local communities. The companyÂ’s platforms enable users to find, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. eBay Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.