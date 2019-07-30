Contrasting of eBay Inc. (EBAY) and FTD Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:FTD)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) and FTD Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:FTD). The two are both Specialty Retail Other companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eBay Inc. 37 3.20 N/A 2.26 16.40 FTD Companies Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -8.04 0.00

Table 1 highlights eBay Inc. and FTD Companies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eBay Inc. 0.00% 41.3% 11.4% FTD Companies Inc. 0.00% -240.4% -46.9%

Risk & Volatility

eBay Inc. has a 1.36 beta, while its volatility is 36.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, FTD Companies Inc. has beta of 1.61 which is 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of eBay Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, FTD Companies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. eBay Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than FTD Companies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

eBay Inc. and FTD Companies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score eBay Inc. 0 4 10 2.71 FTD Companies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The consensus target price of eBay Inc. is $43.64, with potential upside of 5.46%. On the other hand, FTD Companies Inc.’s potential downside is -100.00% and its consensus target price is $1.38. The results provided earlier shows that eBay Inc. appears more favorable than FTD Companies Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.9% of eBay Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.1% of FTD Companies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% are eBay Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6% of FTD Companies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) eBay Inc. -1.33% 2.24% 2.15% 25.01% -3.52% 31.96% FTD Companies Inc. 7.37% 102.39% -52.02% -64.75% -79.93% -33.54%

For the past year eBay Inc. has 31.96% stronger performance while FTD Companies Inc. has -33.54% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors eBay Inc. beats FTD Companies Inc.

eBay Inc. operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The companyÂ’s Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and Ticketbis platforms that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets. Its Classifieds platforms include a collection of brands, such as mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others, which offer online classifieds to enable people find whatever they are looking for in their local communities. The companyÂ’s platforms enable users to find, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. eBay Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

FTD Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a floral and gifting company primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Consumer, Provide Commerce, Florist, and International. It provides floral arrangements and plants, gifts, and related products and services to consumers, retail florists, and other retail locations and companies. The company also markets and sells gift items, including gourmet-dipped berries and other specialty foods, personalized gifts, fresh fruit baskets, gift baskets, wine and champagne, jewelry, and spa products, as well as gourmet food products; and provides point-of-sale systems and related technology services to floral network members. FTD Companies, Inc. offers its products under the ProFlowers, ProPlants, ShariÂ’s Berries, Personal Creations, Mercury Man logo, FTD, Interflora, RedEnvelope, Flying Flowers, Flowers Direct, Ink Cards, Postagram, and Gifts.com through its Websites, associated mobile sites and applications, and telephone. The company was formerly known as UNOL Intermediate, Inc. FTD Companies, Inc. is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.