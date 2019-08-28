Contrasting of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 12 16.16 N/A 0.61 19.84 OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.23 N/A 0.74 15.01

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and OFS Capital Corporation. OFS Capital Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than OFS Capital Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and OFS Capital Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0 0 0 0.00 OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, OFS Capital Corporation’s consensus target price is $12, while its potential upside is 7.33%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and OFS Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 29.86% and 24.08% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 22.08% of OFS Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund -0.16% 1.59% 1.42% 7.9% 8.67% 10.55% OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund was more bullish than OFS Capital Corporation.

Summary

OFS Capital Corporation beats Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund on 5 of the 8 factors.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.