Contrasting of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
|12
|16.26
|N/A
|0.61
|19.84
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 29.86% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.75% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
|-0.16%
|1.59%
|1.42%
|7.9%
|8.67%
|10.55%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.23%
|-0.27%
|-0.4%
|1.38%
|0.37%
|1.22%
For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.
