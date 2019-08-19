Contrasting of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 12 16.26 N/A 0.61 19.84 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 29.86% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.75% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund -0.16% 1.59% 1.42% 7.9% 8.67% 10.55% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.23% -0.27% -0.4% 1.38% 0.37% 1.22%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.