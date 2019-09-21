Contrasting of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)

As Asset Management companies, Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0.46% and 27.56% respectively. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s share owned by insiders are 41.82%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.33%
|3.06%
|2.71%
|8.94%
|6.85%
|11.05%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|-1.46%
|-0.59%
|1.71%
|0%
|0%
|2.74%
For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust beats on 3 of the 3 factors Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.