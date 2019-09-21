Contrasting of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)

As Asset Management companies, Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0.46% and 27.56% respectively. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s share owned by insiders are 41.82%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. -1.46% -0.59% 1.71% 0% 0% 2.74%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust beats on 3 of the 3 factors Tenzing Acquisition Corp.