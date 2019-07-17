Contrasting of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

We will be contrasting the differences between Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|12
|13.25
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.46% and 28.18% respectively. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s share held by insiders are 41.82%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.54%
|-0.91%
|4.5%
|12.46%
|5.67%
|8.28%
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|1.47%
|1.84%
|6.59%
|11.25%
|7.32%
|12.05%
For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has weaker performance than Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
