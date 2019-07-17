Contrasting of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

We will be contrasting the differences between Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.25 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.46% and 28.18% respectively. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s share held by insiders are 41.82%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.54% -0.91% 4.5% 12.46% 5.67% 8.28% Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 1.47% 1.84% 6.59% 11.25% 7.32% 12.05%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has weaker performance than Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.