Contrasting of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV)

Both Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 12 15.99 N/A 0.99 13.01

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.46% and 0%. Insiders owned 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 94.89% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05% Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.47% 3.68% 5.52% 11.2% 12.17% 15.72%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.

Summary

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust beats on 4 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.