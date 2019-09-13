Contrasting of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV)

Both Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|12
|15.99
|N/A
|0.99
|13.01
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.46% and 0%. Insiders owned 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 94.89% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.33%
|3.06%
|2.71%
|8.94%
|6.85%
|11.05%
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|0.47%
|3.68%
|5.52%
|11.2%
|12.17%
|15.72%
For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.
Summary
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust beats on 4 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.
