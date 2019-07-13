Contrasting of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Clough Global Equity Fund 13 22.32 N/A 0.49 27.02

Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Clough Global Equity Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.46% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares and 27.94% of Clough Global Equity Fund shares. Insiders owned roughly 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s shares. Comparatively, 0.04% are Clough Global Equity Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.54% -0.91% 4.5% 12.46% 5.67% 8.28% Clough Global Equity Fund -1.41% 1.69% 6.43% -1.85% -5.16% 22.14%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust was less bullish than Clough Global Equity Fund.

Summary

Clough Global Equity Fund beats Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust on 4 of the 5 factors.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.