Contrasting of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 13 14.78 N/A 0.33 39.48

In table 1 we can see Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.46% and 6.36%. Insiders owned roughly 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -1.08% -2.06% 2.45% 9.28% -0.93% 14.66%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has weaker performance than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.