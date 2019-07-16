Contrasting of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT)

We are comparing Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 12 18.35 N/A -0.21 0.00 Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.65% and 10.65%. Insiders held 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.88% 1.53% 7.32% 14.12% 7.23% 11.69% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.89% 2.77% 4.67% 7.32% 1.56% 10.35%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.