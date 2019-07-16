Contrasting of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT)

We are comparing Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|12
|18.35
|N/A
|-0.21
|0.00
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.65% and 10.65%. Insiders held 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|0.88%
|1.53%
|7.32%
|14.12%
|7.23%
|11.69%
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.89%
|2.77%
|4.67%
|7.32%
|1.56%
|10.35%
For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
