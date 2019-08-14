Contrasting of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Both Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 12 19.07 N/A 0.62 20.78 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 2.72 N/A 0.94 18.99

Demonstrates Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Victory Capital Holdings Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 25.31% and its consensus target price is $20.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares and 69.5% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s shares. Comparatively, Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Summary

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.