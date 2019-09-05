Contrasting of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 12 19.11 N/A 0.62 20.78 Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.65% and 24.85% respectively. Insiders owned 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has stronger performance than Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Summary

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund beats Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.