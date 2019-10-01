Contrasting of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ)

Both Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.62 20.78 Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 50.45M 0.04 262.89

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is presently more affordable than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 502,490,039.84% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 42.65% and 41.06% respectively. Insiders held 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.3% 0% 1.01% 3.74% 0% 3.74%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has stronger performance than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund beats Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.