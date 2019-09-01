Contrasting of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM) and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 12 19.14 N/A 0.62 20.78 Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.83 N/A 0.54 27.99

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM) and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares and 15.51% of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s share owned by insiders are 1.36%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2% Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.4% 3.55% 7.51% 14.4% 12.54% 19.64%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 5 of the 7 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.