Contrasting of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 13 10.17 N/A 0.52 24.05 Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 4.44 N/A 0.29 28.27

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Alcentra Capital Corporation. Alcentra Capital Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is currently more affordable than Alcentra Capital Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Alcentra Capital Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.45% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares and 0% of Alcentra Capital Corporation shares. About 0.04% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.24% -0.08% -1.56% 2.77% 0.16% 5.7% Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69%

For the past year Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Summary

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund beats on 5 of the 7 factors Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.