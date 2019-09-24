Contrasting of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN)

Both Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|22
|28.52
|N/A
|0.86
|25.28
Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund are owned by institutional investors at 49.28% and 33.45% respectively. 0.06% are Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 10.09% are First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|-0.07%
|1.67%
|-0.33%
|3.32%
|-6.51%
|7.1%
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|-1.89%
|-2.98%
|-1.8%
|4.35%
|-4.21%
|16.56%
For the past year Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has weaker performance than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
Summary
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats on 5 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.
