Contrasting of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN)

Both Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 22 28.52 N/A 0.86 25.28

Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund are owned by institutional investors at 49.28% and 33.45% respectively. 0.06% are Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 10.09% are First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund -0.07% 1.67% -0.33% 3.32% -6.51% 7.1% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56%

For the past year Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has weaker performance than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

Summary

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats on 5 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.