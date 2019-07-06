Contrasting of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Apollo Investment Corporation 15 4.30 N/A 0.85 18.55

In table 1 we can see Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Apollo Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 4.4% 2.5%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Apollo Investment Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Apollo Investment Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Apollo Investment Corporation’s average price target is $14, while its potential downside is -13.04%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.28% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 46.4% of Apollo Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.06% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund shares. Competitively, Apollo Investment Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund -0.2% -0.07% 2.36% -1.36% -7.16% 6.75% Apollo Investment Corporation -0.82% 2.75% 2.28% -2.97% -6.44% 26.53%

For the past year Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has weaker performance than Apollo Investment Corporation

Summary

Apollo Investment Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.