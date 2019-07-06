Contrasting of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|15
|4.30
|N/A
|0.85
|18.55
In table 1 we can see Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Apollo Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|4.4%
|2.5%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Apollo Investment Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Meanwhile, Apollo Investment Corporation’s average price target is $14, while its potential downside is -13.04%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 49.28% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 46.4% of Apollo Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.06% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund shares. Competitively, Apollo Investment Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|-0.2%
|-0.07%
|2.36%
|-1.36%
|-7.16%
|6.75%
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|-0.82%
|2.75%
|2.28%
|-2.97%
|-6.44%
|26.53%
For the past year Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has weaker performance than Apollo Investment Corporation
Summary
Apollo Investment Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.
