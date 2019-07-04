Contrasting of Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)

Both Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|40
|2.96
|N/A
|3.23
|11.87
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance Corp. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Eaton Vance Corp. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|0.00%
|35.7%
|12.5%
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Eaton Vance Corp. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|0
|5
|0
|2.00
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Eaton Vance Corp.’s downside potential currently stands at -2.34% and an $42.63 consensus target price.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Eaton Vance Corp. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.4% and 17.66%. About 0.4% of Eaton Vance Corp.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|-2.89%
|-7.15%
|-5.41%
|-13.31%
|-32.56%
|8.87%
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|-0.55%
|-0.14%
|-1.15%
|0.66%
|1.17%
|-0.05%
For the past year Eaton Vance Corp. has 8.87% stronger performance while Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund has -0.05% weaker performance.
Summary
Eaton Vance Corp. beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.
