Contrasting of Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)

Both Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Corp. 40 2.96 N/A 3.23 11.87 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance Corp. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Eaton Vance Corp. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 35.7% 12.5% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Eaton Vance Corp. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Corp. 0 5 0 2.00 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Eaton Vance Corp.’s downside potential currently stands at -2.34% and an $42.63 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eaton Vance Corp. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.4% and 17.66%. About 0.4% of Eaton Vance Corp.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Corp. -2.89% -7.15% -5.41% -13.31% -32.56% 8.87% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund -0.55% -0.14% -1.15% 0.66% 1.17% -0.05%

For the past year Eaton Vance Corp. has 8.87% stronger performance while Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund has -0.05% weaker performance.

Summary

Eaton Vance Corp. beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.