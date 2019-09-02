Contrasting of Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Since Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Corp. 41 2.82 N/A 3.34 13.33 Lazard Ltd 36 1.39 N/A 3.09 12.54

Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance Corp. and Lazard Ltd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Lazard Ltd appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance Corp. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Eaton Vance Corp. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 36.2% 11.6% Lazard Ltd 0.00% 56.4% 10.5%

Volatility & Risk

Eaton Vance Corp. has a 1.56 beta, while its volatility is 56.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Lazard Ltd’s beta is 1.69 which is 69.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Eaton Vance Corp. and Lazard Ltd are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Corp. 1 1 0 2.50 Lazard Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

Eaton Vance Corp. has a 6.68% upside potential and a consensus price target of $46. On the other hand, Lazard Ltd’s potential upside is 31.04% and its average price target is $45. The information presented earlier suggests that Lazard Ltd looks more robust than Eaton Vance Corp. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 74.6% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares and 68.4% of Lazard Ltd shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Lazard Ltd’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Corp. -2.65% 2.3% 7.49% 16.64% -16.21% 26.49% Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25%

For the past year Eaton Vance Corp. was more bullish than Lazard Ltd.

Summary

Eaton Vance Corp. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Lazard Ltd.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.