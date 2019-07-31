Contrasting of Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Corp. 41 3.05 N/A 3.23 11.87 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.78 N/A -0.26 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 35.7% 12.5% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Corp. 0 4 0 2.00 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -5.33% for Eaton Vance Corp. with consensus target price of $42.63.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance Corp. and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.4% and 28.27% respectively. Insiders owned 0.4% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Corp. -2.89% -7.15% -5.41% -13.31% -32.56% 8.87% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.59% -0.33% 3.36% -0.93% -8.84% 4.79%

For the past year Eaton Vance Corp. was more bullish than Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Eaton Vance Corp. beats Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.