Contrasting of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)

We will be contrasting the differences between Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|12
|15.87
|N/A
|0.99
|13.01
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust shares and 17.66% of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund shares. Insiders held roughly 94.89% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|0.47%
|3.68%
|5.52%
|11.2%
|12.17%
|15.72%
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|1.1%
|1.92%
|1.31%
|-0.49%
|2.13%
|1.51%
For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has stronger performance than Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
Summary
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust beats on 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.