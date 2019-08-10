Contrasting of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)

We will be contrasting the differences between Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 12 15.87 N/A 0.99 13.01 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust shares and 17.66% of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund shares. Insiders held roughly 94.89% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.47% 3.68% 5.52% 11.2% 12.17% 15.72% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 1.1% 1.92% 1.31% -0.49% 2.13% 1.51%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has stronger performance than Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund

Summary

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust beats on 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.