Contrasting of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 12 15.88 N/A 0.99 13.01 Federated Investors Inc. 31 2.73 N/A 2.13 16.32

Demonstrates Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Federated Investors Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Federated Investors Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Federated Investors Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Federated Investors Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 25% 14.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust shares and 91.4% of Federated Investors Inc. shares. Insiders held 94.89% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.4% of Federated Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.47% 3.68% 5.52% 11.2% 12.17% 15.72% Federated Investors Inc. 2.54% 6.33% 10.85% 34.17% 43.54% 30.89%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Federated Investors Inc.

Summary

Federated Investors Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.