Contrasting of Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) and Its Competitors

We are comparing Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Electronic Equipment companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eastman Kodak Company has 57.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 38.29% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.2% of Eastman Kodak Company shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.81% of all Electronic Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Eastman Kodak Company and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastman Kodak Company 0.00% 0.00% -1.90% Industry Average 31.14% 20.21% 6.17%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Eastman Kodak Company and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Eastman Kodak Company N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 1.40B 4.48B 53.21

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Eastman Kodak Company and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastman Kodak Company 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 5.50 4.80 2.83

The potential upside of the rivals is 121.96%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Eastman Kodak Company and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eastman Kodak Company -1.22% 0.83% -1.22% -14.49% -26.67% -5.1% Industry Average 2.29% 5.09% 6.83% 24.75% 17.92% 24.70%

For the past year Eastman Kodak Company has -5.10% weaker performance while Eastman Kodak Company’s rivals have 24.70% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Eastman Kodak Company has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Eastman Kodak Company’s rivals Current Ratio is 5.75 and has 4.69 Quick Ratio. Eastman Kodak Company’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eastman Kodak Company.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.3 shows that Eastman Kodak Company is 130.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Eastman Kodak Company’s rivals have beta of 1.14 which is 13.91% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Eastman Kodak Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Eastman Kodak Company’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors Eastman Kodak Company.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in various markets worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Print Systems; Micro 3D Printing and Packaging; Software and Solutions; Consumer and Film; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Intellectual Property Solutions; and Eastman Business Park. It offers digital offset plate and computer-to-plate imaging solutions, and electro photographic printing solutions to a range of commercial industries, including commercial print, direct mail, book publishing, newspapers and magazines, and packaging. The company also provides flexographic printing equipment and plates, and related consumables and services, as well as printed functional materials and components; suite of software solutions for print production workflow, as well as print and managed media services; motion picture and industrial films, chemicals, and inks; and publishing, transactional, commercial print, and direct mail systems, as well as licenses Kodak brands to third parties, and consumer products. In addition, it offers intellectual property solutions; and leases technology center and industrial complex. The company sells its products and services through third party resellers and distributors, as well as directly and indirectly to enterprise accounts and customers. Eastman Kodak Company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.