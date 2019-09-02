Contrasting of East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) and Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) and Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) compete with each other in the Foreign Money Center Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East West Bancorp Inc. 48 3.93 N/A 4.52 10.63 Lloyds Banking Group plc 3 0.00 N/A 0.27 9.38

Table 1 demonstrates East West Bancorp Inc. and Lloyds Banking Group plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Lloyds Banking Group plc has lower revenue and earnings than East West Bancorp Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. East West Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Lloyds Banking Group plc, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of East West Bancorp Inc. and Lloyds Banking Group plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East West Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 1.8% Lloyds Banking Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

East West Bancorp Inc. has a 1.61 beta, while its volatility is 61.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Lloyds Banking Group plc on the other hand, has 1.03 beta which makes it 3.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for East West Bancorp Inc. and Lloyds Banking Group plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score East West Bancorp Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Lloyds Banking Group plc 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 33.72% for East West Bancorp Inc. with consensus price target of $55.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

East West Bancorp Inc. and Lloyds Banking Group plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.6% and 2%. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of East West Bancorp Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 81.3% of Lloyds Banking Group plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) East West Bancorp Inc. -0.56% 1.35% -5.9% -7.67% -26.23% 10.29% Lloyds Banking Group plc -8.87% -10.76% -20.92% -14.33% -22.36% 0.39%

For the past year East West Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Lloyds Banking Group plc.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors East West Bancorp Inc. beats Lloyds Banking Group plc.

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It offers various deposit products comprising personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits and individual retirement accounts, travelersÂ’ checks, safe deposit boxes, and MasterCard and Visa merchant deposit services. The companyÂ’s lending portfolio consists of commercial and residential real estate, construction, trade finance, and commercial business, including accounts receivable, small business administration, inventory and working capital loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, auto loans, and insurance premium financing loans. In addition, it provides financing to clients needing a financial bridge that facilitates their business transactions between the United States and Greater China. The company operates through a network of approximately 130 locations in California, New York, Texas, Washington, Massachusetts, Nevada, and Georgia; full service branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shantou, and Shenzhen; and representative offices in Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Taipei, and Xiamen. East West Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands to individual and business customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance, and Insurance. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, and mortgages to wealth and small business customers; and distributes insurance products, and a range of long-term savings and investment products. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, transactional banking, working capital management, risk management, and debt capital markets services, as well as private equity financing to various clients comprising small and medium-sized companies, mid-markets, corporates, and financial institutions. The Consumer Finance segment offers motor finance, credit cards, and unsecured personal loans with its European business to consumers and commercial customers. The Insurance segment provides long-term savings, and investment and money protection products, as well as home insurance, motor insurance, and life pension products. The company also provides personal and business loans. Lloyds Banking Group plc was founded in 1695 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.