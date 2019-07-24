Contrasting of East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Foreign Money Center Banks companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.9% of East West Bancorp Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.29% of all Foreign Money Center Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand East West Bancorp Inc. has 0.5% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 23.31% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have East West Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East West Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.70% 1.70% Industry Average 16.52% 8.99% 0.75%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting East West Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio East West Bancorp Inc. N/A 49 10.15 Industry Average 2.71B 16.39B 17.34

East West Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for East West Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score East West Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.00 2.25

$60.5 is the average target price of East West Bancorp Inc., with a potential upside of 25.39%. The peers have a potential upside of 62.56%. East West Bancorp Inc.’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of East West Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) East West Bancorp Inc. -6.03% -6.99% -11.39% -12.26% -32.58% 8.84% Industry Average 0.00% 0.00% 3.57% 7.34% 0.00% 8.51%

For the past year East West Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

East West Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 1.55 and its 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, East West Bancorp Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.16 which is 16.10% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

East West Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors East West Bancorp Inc.’s rivals beat East West Bancorp Inc.

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It offers various deposit products comprising personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits and individual retirement accounts, travelersÂ’ checks, safe deposit boxes, and MasterCard and Visa merchant deposit services. The companyÂ’s lending portfolio consists of commercial and residential real estate, construction, trade finance, and commercial business, including accounts receivable, small business administration, inventory and working capital loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, auto loans, and insurance premium financing loans. In addition, it provides financing to clients needing a financial bridge that facilitates their business transactions between the United States and Greater China. The company operates through a network of approximately 130 locations in California, New York, Texas, Washington, Massachusetts, Nevada, and Georgia; full service branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shantou, and Shenzhen; and representative offices in Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Taipei, and Xiamen. East West Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.