Contrasting of Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthstone Energy Inc. 6 1.62 N/A 0.70 6.29 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 23 3.27 N/A 1.60 12.01

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Earthstone Energy Inc. and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Earthstone Energy Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Earthstone Energy Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Earthstone Energy Inc. and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthstone Energy Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 2.1% Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 25.7% 12.9%

Volatility & Risk

Earthstone Energy Inc. has a 1.8 beta, while its volatility is 80.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s beta is 0.51 which is 49.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Earthstone Energy Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has 2.8 and 2.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Earthstone Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Earthstone Energy Inc. and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Earthstone Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0 1 4 2.80

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $26.8 average target price and a 47.50% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.5% of Earthstone Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 5% of Earthstone Energy Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Earthstone Energy Inc. -6.81% -29.35% -30.37% -29.7% -54.61% -3.1% Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation -13.34% -16.73% -24.51% -24.42% -15.71% -14.27%

For the past year Earthstone Energy Inc. was less bearish than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation beats Earthstone Energy Inc.

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas, the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas, and in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 70 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 9 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 12,051 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 9,361 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 2,690 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 8,576 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.