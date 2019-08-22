Contrasting of Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) and Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)

We are contrasting Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) and Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthstone Energy Inc. 6 1.36 N/A 0.70 6.29 Barnwell Industries Inc. 1 0.54 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Earthstone Energy Inc. and Barnwell Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthstone Energy Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 2.1% Barnwell Industries Inc. 0.00% -62.1% -28.9%

Volatility & Risk

Earthstone Energy Inc.’s current beta is 1.8 and it happens to be 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Barnwell Industries Inc. on the other hand, has 1.24 beta which makes it 24.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Earthstone Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Barnwell Industries Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Barnwell Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Earthstone Energy Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.5% of Earthstone Energy Inc. shares and 34.6% of Barnwell Industries Inc. shares. Insiders owned 5% of Earthstone Energy Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.2% of Barnwell Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Earthstone Energy Inc. -6.81% -29.35% -30.37% -29.7% -54.61% -3.1% Barnwell Industries Inc. -3.33% -5.92% -22.31% -31.29% -45.99% -24.06%

For the past year Earthstone Energy Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Barnwell Industries Inc.

Summary

Earthstone Energy Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Barnwell Industries Inc.

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas, the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas, and in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 70 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 9 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 12,051 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 9,361 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 2,690 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Barnwell Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, Contract Drilling, and Residential Real Estate. It holds working interests in oil and natural gas properties located in the Progress area of Alberta, Canada; and investments in non-producing holdings in the provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii. Further, the company develops luxury residences for sale in Hawaii. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.