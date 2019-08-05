Contrasting of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

As Asset Management businesses, Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.22
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
|Victory Capital Holdings Inc.
|15
|3.00
|N/A
|0.94
|18.99
In table 1 we can see Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Victory Capital Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|15.1%
|8.5%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Victory Capital Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $20, with potential upside of 13.83%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.96% and 69.5% respectively. Competitively, Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.15%
|0.57%
|1.05%
|1.39%
|-0.34%
|3.67%
|Victory Capital Holdings Inc.
|-5.95%
|1.3%
|8.7%
|68.9%
|76.06%
|74.85%
For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has weaker performance than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.
Summary
Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.