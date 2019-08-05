Contrasting of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

As Asset Management businesses, Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.22 N/A -0.73 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 15 3.00 N/A 0.94 18.99

In table 1 we can see Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $20, with potential upside of 13.83%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.96% and 69.5% respectively. Competitively, Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has weaker performance than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Summary

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.