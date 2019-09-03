Contrasting of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB) and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.24 N/A -0.73 0.00 Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.63 N/A 0.81 17.90

Demonstrates Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.96% and 16.55%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.