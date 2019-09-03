Contrasting of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB) and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV)

Both Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.25 N/A -0.73 0.00 Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.96% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares and 0% of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund shares. Competitively, Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has 3.02% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.89% 3.38% 4.56% 9.72% 6.07% 14.06%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities with an average maturity of around 23.00 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 was formed on July 27, 2009 and is domiciled in the United States.