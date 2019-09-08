Contrasting of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.24 N/A -0.73 0.00 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.96% and 14.54%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.