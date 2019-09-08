Contrasting of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.24
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.96% and 14.54%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.15%
|0.57%
|1.05%
|1.39%
|-0.34%
|3.67%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|-1.7%
|2.67%
|6.98%
|9.15%
|13.57%
|17.2%
For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.
