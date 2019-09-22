Contrasting of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.19 N/A -0.73 0.00 Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.96% and 19.79%. Competitively, Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has 0.01% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67% Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -1.23% 0.1% 0.19% 2.46% 5.57% 4.93%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.