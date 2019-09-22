Contrasting of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.19
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.96% and 19.79%. Competitively, Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has 0.01% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.15%
|0.57%
|1.05%
|1.39%
|-0.34%
|3.67%
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|-1.23%
|0.1%
|0.19%
|2.46%
|5.57%
|4.93%
For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.