Contrasting of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL)

This is a contrast between Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.32 N/A -2.27 0.00 First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.96% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both companies.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.72% -0.91% 1.2% 0.42% 0.42% 2.88% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 2.89% 0% 6.2% 4.64% -15.68% 22.68%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has weaker performance than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund