Contrasting of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCA) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)

As Asset Management businesses, Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.31
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen Global High Income Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen Global High Income Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 39.01% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.04%
|1.13%
|1.79%
|2.24%
|2.48%
|2.57%
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|0.45%
|0.52%
|-1.4%
|5.79%
|0%
|13.7%
For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen Global High Income Fund
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.