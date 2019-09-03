Contrasting of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCA) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)

As Asset Management businesses, Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.31 N/A -0.73 0.00 Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen Global High Income Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen Global High Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 39.01% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.45% 0.52% -1.4% 5.79% 0% 13.7%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen Global High Income Fund