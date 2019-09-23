Contrasting of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCA) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.22 N/A -0.73 0.00 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.60 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.74% and 28.27% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.2% 0.47% -1.7% 2.87% -5.63% 4.45%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Summary

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.