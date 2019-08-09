Contrasting of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.25 N/A -0.49 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.35% and 0.01%. About 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.07% -0.14% -0.49% 0.2% 0.57% 1.36%

For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.