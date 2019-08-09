Contrasting of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.25
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.35% and 0.01%. About 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.32%
|0.96%
|1.29%
|10.84%
|1.99%
|24.8%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.07%
|-0.14%
|-0.49%
|0.2%
|0.57%
|1.36%
For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
