Contrasting of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 5.17 N/A 2.04 2.81

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00 FS KKR Capital Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, FS KKR Capital Corp.’s average price target is $6.5, while its potential upside is 10.36%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, FS KKR Capital Corp. has 0.33% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8% FS KKR Capital Corp. -3.86% -4.5% -9.05% -9.34% -28.23% 10.62%

For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than FS KKR Capital Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors FS KKR Capital Corp. beats Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.