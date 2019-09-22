Contrasting of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|6
|5.17
|N/A
|2.04
|2.81
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and FS KKR Capital Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and FS KKR Capital Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, FS KKR Capital Corp.’s average price target is $6.5, while its potential upside is 10.36%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, FS KKR Capital Corp. has 0.33% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.32%
|0.96%
|1.29%
|10.84%
|1.99%
|24.8%
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|-3.86%
|-4.5%
|-9.05%
|-9.34%
|-28.23%
|10.62%
For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than FS KKR Capital Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors FS KKR Capital Corp. beats Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.
