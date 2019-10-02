Contrasting of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT)

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.35% and 7.45%. Insiders owned 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.32%
|0.96%
|1.29%
|10.84%
|1.99%
|24.8%
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|0.41%
|-1.59%
|0.51%
|4.26%
|3.55%
|11.1%
For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.
Summary
Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust on 2 of the 2 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.