Contrasting of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT)

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.35% and 7.45%. Insiders owned 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.41% -1.59% 0.51% 4.26% 3.55% 11.1%

For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.

Summary

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust on 2 of the 2 factors.